MELBOURNE Oct 14 Australia coach Ewen McKenzie has recalled flyhalf Quade Cooper for the Wallabies' third and final Bledisloe Cup test match against New Zealand in Brisbane on Saturday, but found no room in his side for scrumhalf Will Genia.

Cooper returns for his first match in nearly a year after recovering from a serious shoulder injury, and McKenzie will hope the mercurial playmaker can provide some spark off the bench at Lang Park after the Wallabies faded badly in their two previous defeats to Argentina and South Africa.

Former captain Genia had been expected to slot into the side after training with the Wallabies in recent weeks, but McKenzie has stuck with starting halfbacks Bernard Foley and Nick Phipps, and kept scrumhalf Nic White in reserve.

Lock James Horwill has been demoted to the bench in favour of Rob Simmons, while Christian Lealiifano has replaced inside centre Matt Toomua, who was ruled out after suffering a head-knock in the 21-17 loss to the Pumas at Mendoza earlier this month.

Australia: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Christian Lealiifano, 11-Joe Tomane, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-Scott Higginbotham, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Rob Simmons, 4-Sam Carter, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Saia Faingaa, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-Josh Mann-Rea, 17-Benn Robinson, 18-Ben Alexander, 19-James Horwill, 20-Matt Hodgson, 21-Nic White, 22-Quade Cooper, 23-Rob Horne

