SYDNEY Oct 18 All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa scored a last-minute try which Colin Slade converted to give the world champions a dramatic 29-28 victory over Australia in the third Bledisloe Cup test at Lang Park in Brisbane on Saturday.

The Wallabies looked destined to emerge from two weeks of turmoil over the Kurtley Beale saga with a famous victory until Fekitoa crossed for New Zealand's fourth try, which replacement flyhalf Slade calmly converted.

Winger Cory Jane and hooker Dane Coles crossed for the visitors in the first half and scrumhalf Aaron Smith's 69th minute score kept the All Blacks in a game they had been chasing all evening.

Tries from halfbacks Nick Phipps and Bernard Foley in the first half and one after the break from winger Adam Ashley-Cooper, who was playing in his 100 test, were Australia's reward for a performance of rare intensity but it was not enough. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)