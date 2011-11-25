Nov 26 Number eight Ben McCalman has been ruled out of Australia's match against the invitational Barbarians in London on Saturday with an eye irritation, the team said.

McCalman will be replaced by New South Wales Waratahs' loose forward Dave Dennis, with Radike Samo now taking his place on the bench.

Australia, who will be captained by openside flanker David Pocock, have won their last seven matches against the Barabarians, their last a 55-7 thrashing in Sydney in 2009.

The Barbarians are led by New Zealand's World Cup winning coaches Graham Henry and Steve Hansen.

Henry has stepped down as coach of the All Blacks with his former assistant Hansen the hot favourite to replace him and to take the team towards the next World Cup in England in 2015.

Revised Australia squad: 15-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 14-Lachie Turner, 13-Rob Horne, 12-Berrick Barnes, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-James O'Connor, 9-Will Genia, 8-Dave Dennis, 7-David Pocock (captain), 6-Scott Higginbotham, 5-Nathan Sharpe, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Salesi Ma'afu, 2-Tatafu Polota Nau, 1-James Slipper.

Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Ben Alexander, 18-James Horwill, 19-Radike Samo, 20-Matt Hodgson, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Ben Tapuai

