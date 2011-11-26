LONDON Nov 26 Tri-Nations champions Australia overwhelmed the Barbarians 60-11 at Twickenham on Saturday with the invitational XV unable to score a single try until the final move of the match.

Digby Ioane, Lachie Turner and replacement James Horwill each scored twice for an impressive Wallabies' side.

Australia will play Wales, the side they defeated in the World Cup third place playoff last month, in Cardiff next Saturday.

South African lock Victor Matfield, who retired from international rugby after the World Cup, led the Barbarians. They were coached by Graham Henry, the head coach of world champions New Zealand.

