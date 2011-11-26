LONDON Nov 26 Tri-Nations champions
Australia overwhelmed the Barbarians 60-11 at Twickenham on
Saturday with the invitational XV unable to score a single try
until the final move of the match.
Digby Ioane, Lachie Turner and replacement James Horwill
each scored twice for an impressive Wallabies' side.
Australia will play Wales, the side they defeated in the
World Cup third place playoff last month, in Cardiff next
Saturday.
South African lock Victor Matfield, who retired from
international rugby after the World Cup, led the Barbarians.
They were coached by Graham Henry, the head coach of world
champions New Zealand.
(Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Dave Thompson; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the news line below:
for all sports stories