Dec 1 Captain James Horwill returns to
Australia's starting line-up for the one-off test against Wales
in Cardiff on Saturday as the teams meet in a rematch of their
entertaining World Cup third-place playoff in October.
Horwill was named among the replacements for last Saturday's
60-11 thrashing of the invitational Barbarians side at
Twickenham with openside flanker David Pocock leading the team.
However, the Queensland Reds lock returns as skipper after a
two-try, 30 minute cameo last weekend with Nathan Sharpe
dropping to the replacements bench.
Centre Ben Tapuai and utility back Ben Lucas will both be
optimistic of making their test debuts after being named
alongside Sharpe on the bench.
Utility back James O'Connor continues at flyhalf after an
impressive display against the Barbarians with inside centre
Berrick Barnes recovering from a blow to his back to maintain
the continuity in the backline.
Australia won the recent Auckland encounter 21-18 but Deans
warned that Warren Gatland's Wales team would be fired up for
the encounter ahead of the Six Nations starting in February.
"Warren will be looking for his group to push on from the
World Cup and this match provides him with a perfect opportunity
to do just that as a springboard heading into the next Six
Nations," Deans said in a statement.
Sharpe won his 100th cap in the World Cup contest at Eden
Park and Deans said that Wales would be buoyed by a similar
emotional edge as the match in Cardiff is to be a final farewell
to international rugby for Wales winger Shane Williams.
"We experienced ourselves how powerful the additional
motivation of playing for a mate can be, when 'Sharpie' had his
100th test in Auckland," Deans said.
"There was no way any of the other players wanted to let him
down. I've no doubts that the Welsh lads will be feeling just
the same this week as we did in Auckland. Emotion plays a
powerful role in competitive sport."
Team: 15-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 14-Lachie Turner, 13-Rob Horne,
12-Berrick Barnes, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-James O'Connor, 9-Will
Genia, 8-Ben McCalman, 7-David Pocock, 6-Scott Higginbotham,
5-Rob Simmons, 4-James Horwill, 3-Salesi Ma'afu, 2-Tatafu Polota
Nau, 1-James Slipper.
Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Ben Alexander, 18-Nathan
Sharpe, 19-Radike Samo, 20-Ben Lucas, 21-Ben Tapuai, 22-Anthony
Fainga'a
