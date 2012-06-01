By Nick Mulvenney
SYDNEY, June 1
SYDNEY, June 1 Wallabies coach Robbie Deans is
faced with a flyhalf dilemma ahead of a crowded international
window for the Tri-Nations champions after injury ravaged his
stock of options in the playmaker role.
Australia meet Scotland next Tuesday in Newcastle to open
their season before taking on Six Nations champions Wales in a
three-match series - a total of four tests in just three weeks.
Deans looks likely to choose between gambling on Quade
Cooper, the incumbent in the role who is returning from serious
injury, or handing a test debut to another New Zealand-born
number 10 in Mike Harris, a solid if uninspired playmaker.
Berrick Barnes is a more experienced option but he has had
an average season with the ailing New South Wales Waratahs and
still has to negotiate another Super Rugby match on Saturday
before rejoining the squad.
Australia's stock of flyhalves looked reasonably healthy at
the start of the season despite the knee injury that Cooper
sustained at the World Cup, which kept him out of action until
last month.
James O'Connor, one of Australia's brightest rugby talents,
had taken up the role at the Melbourne Rebels, while Christian
Lealiifano was making a strong claim for an international
call-up with some fine displays for the resurgent ACT Brumbies.
But then O'Connor, who many believe is being groomed for the
role by Deans, damaged his liver in late April before Lealiifano
was ruled out for the season when he broke his ankle in early
May.
The loss of O'Connor looked like it was only going to be a
temporary setback as Wallabies fullback Kurtley Beale moved into
the role with the Rebels and produced a series of outstanding
displays.
Injury stuck again last weekend, however, and Beale was
forced to have surgery on an injured shoulder, although there is
some hope that he might play a part in the Wales series.
CONFIDENT COOPER
Cooper, whose mercurial playmaking was instrumental in the
Wallabies winning the Tri-Nations last year, capped a miserable
World Cup when he was injured in the third place playoff.
After what he described as a "tough seven months"
recuperating on the sidelines, Cooper said this week that he was
confident he would be able to perform if called upon.
"I've only played one game and a half but I've felt good out
there," he said. "It's a matter of keep ticking the boxes and
keep moving on. If I get the opportunity, I'll put my hand up
and give it everything I've got."
A freak hamstring injury to lock James Horwill means Deans
will also need to name a new captain with openside flanker David
Pocock expected to get the nod ahead of scrumhalf Will Genia
when the team for the Scotland match is named on Sunday.
Whoever is chosen at flyhalf and captain, the Wallabies
should have enough firepower to see off a Scotland team looking
for first win in Australia since 1982.
Deans will not have forgotten, however, how his experimental
team were beaten by Samoa in Sydney in the opening match of last
season.
And although he is philosophical about the impact of
injuries, he must be hoping his resources for the Wales series
are not further depleted in this weekend's Super Rugby matches.
"Injuries are part of the game," the New Zealander said on
Monday. "The key thing is to look out the front window. When we
decide on the final squad post-Newcastle, we will have 30 fit
blokes proud to pull on the Wallabies jersey."
