SYDNEY, June 3 Australia open their crowded
international season this week with an unfamiliar line-up in an
unfamiliar location and wary of an early season ambush from a
band of Scottish tourists with much to prove.
Tuesday's test will be the first at Hunter Stadium in
Newcastle and provides the Wallabies with a warm-up for their
three-match series against Six Nations champions Wales, and
Scotland for further tests against Fiji and Samoa.
Australia coach Robbie Deans will not need reminding of how
his experimental Wallabies side was bushwhacked by an aggressive
Samoa side in their opening match of last season at the Sydney
Olympic Stadium.
The Wallabies went on to win the Tri-Nations and finish
third at the World Cup, of course, but with five new caps in the
starting line-up and some players having just three days to
recover from Super Rugby outings, Deans was sounding a cautious
note.
"They'll be hungry and will sense the opportunity, striking
us first up on a limited preparation," he said.
"A feature of the Scottish team under Andy Robinson is that
they are very well organised. The Scottish teams of my
experience have always been extremely physical in their
approach, so they will be very direct and come right at us."
Scotland have not won in Australia in the professional era
but upset Australia 9-8 in Edinburgh the last time the two sides
met in 2009.
After missing the quarter-finals at the World Cup and
another hugely disappointing Six Nations campaign, coach
Robinson has rung the changes in his side too and nine players
in the matchday 22 have played less than 10 times for their
country.
IMPROVED DEFENCE
"Scotland have played ten test matches in Australia and it
is 30 years since the lone success to date - at Ballymore in
1982," Robinson said.
"The Wallabies team is liberally sprinkled with quality
international rugby players, so we know we'll be underdogs."
Scotland's main problem in the Robinson era has been scoring
tries and they will not find that easy against an Australia side
which has improved markedly in the defensive aspect of the game
in the last two years.
The wet weather forecast for Tuesday might make conditions
more reminiscent of Edingburgh than coastal New South Wales but
Australia's backline will still fancy their chances of running
in a couple of scores at least.
The "three amigos" of James O'Connor, Kurtley Beale and
Quade Cooper are all absent but with scrumhalf Will Genia
orchestrating matters from behind the pack and stand-in captain
David Pocock's massive presence at the breakdown, there is
enough quality to see off the Scots.
Scotland will be led by hooker Ross Ford and their best
chance of another upset may be to try and dominate the
Australians up front, keep the match tight and tackle like
demons.
"When we last played Australia three years ago, it was one
of the most courageous performances of scramble defence I have
ever seen," recalled Robinson.
"Four times Australia were over our line only to be held up
and it will require that uncompromising resolve in Newcastle on
Tuesday if we are to repeat that success."
Teams:
Australia: 15-Luke Morahan, 14-Joe Tomane, 13-Anthony
Fainga'a, 12-Mike Harris, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Berrick Barnes,
9-Will Genia, 8-Scott Higginbotham, 7-David Pocock (captain),
6-Dave Dennis, 5-Nathan Sharpe, 4-Sitaleki Timani, 3-Dan Palmer,
2-Stephen Moore, 1-James Slipper.
Scotland: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Joe Ansbro, 13-Nick De Luca,
12-Matt Scott, 11-Sean Lamont, 10-Greig Laidlaw, 9-Mike Blair,
8-John Barclay, 7-Ross Rennie, 6-Alasdair Strokosch, 5-Richie
Gray, 4-Alastair Kellock, 3-Euan Murray, 2-Ross Ford (captain),
1-Ryan Grant.
Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)
