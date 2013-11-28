Nov 28 Australia have recalled banned backs Adam Ashley-Cooper and Nick Cummins to the starting lineup for their final test of the year against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Wallabies coach Ewen McKenzie had dished out one-match bans to six of his tour party after an inappropriate drinking session prior to the win over Ireland in Dublin a fortnight ago.

Versatile back Ashley-Cooper and Cummins were amongst those stood down from the win over Scotland last weekend but both return to face Six Nations champions Wales along with front rowers Tatafu Polota-Nau and Benn Robinson, who were named on the bench.

Prop Paddy Ryan will serve his one-match ban this week after playing against the Scots, while flanker Liam Gill misses out on the matchday squad altogether as Australia look to make it nine consecutive wins against the Welsh.

Ashley-Cooper will start at outside centre in place of Mike Harris, who drops to the bench with Cummins back on the wing in place of Chris Feauai-Sautia, who scored a try in the 21-15 win over the Scots at Murrayfield.

The pack remains unchanged but Dave Dennis and Kane Douglas are named amongst the replacements instead of strong scrummager Sitaleki Timani, with McKenzie hopeful the duo can make an impact off the bench on the Welsh lineout.

WELSH LINEOUTS

"The source of (Wales') innovative play comes from lineouts," the coach told Australia media on the announcement of the team on Thursday.

"We've been going quite well on the lineout in attack and defence, so it's an area where we think there's some strategic opportunity.

"Whatever pressure there is that we can generate, the ball goes into touch, we want to be able to play from the lineout, and they like to, too, so if we can deny them opportunity that changes the nature of the game."

After losing their opening test on the European tour against England earlier this month, the Wallabies have beaten Italy, Ireland and the Scots over the last three weeks.

Coached by Warren Gatland, who guided the British and Irish Lions to a test series win over Australia in July that resulted in Robbie Deans axing as coach and the appointment of McKenzie, Wales have enjoyed a mixed November.

They were outmuscled by South Africa before bouncing back with a convincing win over Argentina before a 17-7 victory over Tonga last week.

Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Joe Tomane, 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12-Christian Leali'lifano, 11-Nick Cummins, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-Ben Mowen (captain), 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Scott Fardy, 5-James Horwill, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-James Slipper.

Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota Nau, 17-Benn Robinson, 18-Ben Alexander, 19-Kane Douglas, 20-Dave Dennis, 21-Nic White, 22-Mike Harris, 23-Bernard Foley (Compiled by Patrick Johnston; Editing by John O'Brien)