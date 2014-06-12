MELBOURNE, June 12 Hulking centre Mathieu Bastareaud makes a long-awaited Australia debut in France's second test against the Wallabies on Saturday, five years after an embarrassing scandal denied him his first match Down Under.

As a callow 20-year-old on his first southern hemisphere tour in 2009, Bastareaud was set to play a one-off test in Sydney after playing the All Blacks, but flew home from New Zealand with facial injuries, claiming he had been attacked when returning to his Wellington hotel after a night out.

A subsequent media storm questioned security in the New Zealand capital two years out from the World Cup and prompted Prime Minister John Key to issue an apology, but CCTV footage later showed Bastareaud returning to his hotel unharmed.

The bulky back changed his story, saying he had sustained his injuries by drunkenly falling on a desk in his hotel room and had concocted the false account of his assault because he was scared of the fallout from team management.

France's then-Prime Minister Francois Fillon later wrote to Key to apologise and a distraught Bastareaud was driven to the brink of suicide, according to French media reports, after being disciplined and ordered to perform community service.

Five years on, and with France trailing the three-match series 1-0 after last week's stinging 50-23 loss in Brisbane, the 115-kilogram (254 pounds) Toulon back makes a welcome return to the starting side for the second test at Melbourne's Docklands Stadium.

"It's a slap when you take 50 points," the 25-year-old told French media after watching the Lang Park rout from the stands.

"On the pitch you feel helpless and you're doubly helpless in the stands ... We want to play, avenge the insult."

One of a number of first-choice players to miss the opener after arriving late due to the French club final, Bastareaud replaces Gael Fickou in a starting side which features no fewer than 10 changes from Brisbane.

Coach Philippe Saint-Andre has also restored powerful flanker Thierry Dusautoir as captain after he was rested for the first test, while adding a stronger halves combination in scrumhalf Morgan Parra and Remi Tales at flyhalf.

Largely abysmal across the board at Lang Park, Les Bleus should provide a better account of themselves in Melbourne but may still struggle to quell a Wallabies backline with their tails up after the seven-try feast in Brisbane.

Ewen McKenzie's side is bidding to notch their sixth successive win, which would be their best run since 2005.

With hooker Stephen Moore's captaincy lasting only a few minutes before a serious knee injury wiped out his season, tenacious 22-year-old flanker Michael Hooper will lead a starting side with three forced changes.

Former skipper James Horwill, who was named on the bench last week, has been promoted after lock Sam Carter suffered an ankle injury during his man-of-the-match performance on debut.

Inspirational Western Force lock Nathan Charles, the only top flight rugby player in the world suffering cystic fibrosis, is one step away from a fairytale Wallabies debut after being named on the bench.

A genetic disorder that attacks the lungs and major organs, and leaves sufferers with an average life expectancy of under 40, cystic fibrosis has meant battling breathing difficulties and taking a daily regime of more than 20 pills and supplements for 25-year-old Charles.

"The thing I want to be judged on is my performance of a weekend rather than the disease I carry," Charles told local media this week.

Teams:

Australia - 15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Nick Cummins, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nic White, 8-Ben McCalman, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Scott Fardy, 5-James Horwill, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-Nathan Charles, 17-Pek Cowan, 18-Laurie Weeks, 19-Luke Jones, 20-Scott Higginbotham, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Kurtley Beale, 23-Pat McCabe

France - 15-Brice Dulin, 14-Yoann Huget, 13-Mathieu Bastareaud, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Maxime Medard, 10-Remi Tales, 9-Morgan Parra, 8-Damien Chouly, 7-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 6-Yannick Nyanga, 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Alexandre Flanquart, 3-Rabah Slimani, 2-Guilhem Guirado, 1-Alexandre Menini

Replacements: 16-Brice Mach, 17-Thomas Domingo, 18-Nicolas Mas, 19-Bernard Le Roux, 20-Louis Picamoles, 21-Antoine Burban, 22-Frederic Michalak, 23-Remi Lamerat

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

