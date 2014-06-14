MELBOURNE, June 14 Australia prevailed 6-0 over France in a dour, try-less contest in Melbourne on Saturday to seal the three-test series 2-0.

Having allowed the Wallabies to do what they pleased in the 50-23 opener in Brisbane, a more resolute France, complete with 10 changes to the starting lineup, took to the field at Docklands stadium and had the better of a scoreless first half.

Second half penalties to flyhalf Bernard Foley and scrumhalf Nic White were enough for the Wallabies to seal a scrappy win, with both sides culpable of myriad handling errors.

France pushed in vain for a try in the final minutes, briefly rousing a subdued crowd of 27,000, but the Wallabies cut off the threat to win their sixth successive match before next week's final test in Sydney. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)