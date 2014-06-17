SYDNEY, June 17 Rising lock Will Skelton will make his test debut for Australia against France in the third and final test of the series in one of two changes to the starting side.

The New Zealand-born 22-year-old, cousin of former All Black lock Brad Mika, replaces former Australia captain James Horwill who has been demoted to the bench for the clash at Sydney Football Stadium.

Wycliff Palu returns from a minor ankle injury after missing the second test in Melbourne, replacing Western Force backrower Ben McCalman at number eight.

Australia are bidding for their seventh successive win after sealing the two-match series with a dour 6-0 win at Docklands stadium on Saturday.

Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Nick Cummins, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nic White, 8-Wycliff Palu, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Will Skelton, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-Nathan Charles, 17-Scott Sio, 18-Laurie Weeks, 19-James Horwill, 20-Ben McCalman, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Kurtley Beale, 23-Rob Horne (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)