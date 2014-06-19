June 19 Australia head into Saturday's dead rubber test against France with mission accomplished but mindful that only a glut of tries is likely to win over fans left cold by the stodgy victory in Melbourne last week.

Having pounded an undermanned France 50-23 in the Brisbane series opener, the Wallabies showed their capacity to win ugly against Les Bleus in a dour 6-0 win at Docklands stadium.

Though the series was sealed 2-0 on the back of a rock-solid defence, few test victories have generated as much disdain as that which greeted the Wallabies, who were warned by one newspaper critic to shelve the territorial game lest they be jeered off the field at Sydney Football Stadium.

Australia coach Ewen McKenzie, recruited last year on a promise to win matches as well as new rugby fans with a high-tempo running game, made no apologies for the Melbourne malaise, but promised a better showing for the series-ending match.

"We have seen two contrasting approaches - or exhibitions - from us. The guts of it doesn't actually change, but we want to play better," he told reporters this week.

With six successive victories, the Wallabies have notched their longest winning streak for nearly a decade and a seventh would give them their best run since the World Cup-winning days under Rod Macqueen in 1999.

The World Cup may be a year away, and the series wrapped up, but both McKenzie and his counterpart Philippe Saint-Andre have, largely, resisted the temptation to experiment with selections.

McKenzie has handed New South Wales Waratahs lock Will Skelton a debut cap in one of only two changes to the starting side in Melbourne.

The other sees injury-prone number eight Wycliff Palu return at the expense of Western Force backrower Ben McCalman.

McKenzie may have pondered making utility back Kurtley Beale as chief playmaker after he livened up the Melbourne match from off the bench in the last quarter, but the former test prop has given the halves combination of Bernard Foley and Nic White a chance to lift after their workmanlike efforts at Docklands.

Having handed the Wallabies the first test win on a platter, France, sparked by reinstated captain Thierry Dusautoir and bulky centre Mathieu Bastareaud, were far more competitive in the second, and threatened to steal victory with a last-gasp try.

Les Bleus felt aggrieved to have missed a chance to post their first win on Australian soil in 24 years, and may bring a more expansive game after losing the defensive arm-wrestle.

Versatile back Hugo Bonneval and flanker Fulgence Ouedraogo have been restored to the starting side in the bid to avoid the series sweep.

Most of the burden will fall to their forwards, however, who attacked the breakdown with ferocity to deny the classy Wallabies' backs quick ball.

Teams:

Australia - 15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Nick Cummins, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nic White, 8-Wycliff Palu, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Will Skelton, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-Nathan Charles, 17-Scott Sio, 18-Laurie Weeks, 19-James Horwill, 20-Ben McCalman, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Kurtley Beale, 23-Rob Horne

France - 15-Brice Dulin, 14-Yoann Huget, 13-Mathieu Bastareaud, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Hugo Bonneval, 10-Remi Tales, 9-Morgan Parra, 8-Damien Chouly, 7-Fulgence Ouedraogo, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Alexandre Flanquart, 3-Rabah Slimani, 2-Guilhem Guirado, 1-Alexandre Menini

Replacements: 16-Christopher Tolofua, 17-Vincent Debaty, 18-Nicolas Mas, 19-Bernard Le Roux, 20-Louis Picamoles, 21-Yannick Nyanga, 22-Maxime Machenaud, 23-Remi Lamerat

