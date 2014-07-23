SYDNEY, July 23 Australia coach Ewen McKenzie included Henry Speight in his squad for the Rugby Championship on Wednesday, even though the ACT Brumbies winger will be ineligible for selection for half of the campaign.

Fijian Speight will miss the back-to-back tests against New Zealand and the clash with South Africa at the start of Australia's campaign before he qualifies for the Wallabies on residential grounds on Sept. 11.

Speight was the only uncapped player included in the 32-man squad, which featured few changes from that for the 3-0 June test series triumph over France.

Hooker Stephen Moore, who captained the side in the opening test against France only to suffer a knee injury, was not available for selection and flanker Michael Hooper will skipper the side.

Australia play their first match against world champions New Zealand in Sydney on Aug. 16:

Forwards - Wycliff Palu, Ben McCalman, Scott Higginbotham, Michael Hooper (captain), Matt Hodgson, Scott Fardy, James Horwill, Rob Simmons, Will Skelton, Sam Carter, Ben Alexander, Pek Cowan, Sekope Kepu, James Slipper, Scott Sio, James Hanson, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Nathan Charles.

Backs - Israel Folau, Rob Horne, Henry Speight, Joe Tomane, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Pat McCabe, Tevita Kuridrani, Christian Leali'ifano, Matt Toomua, Kurtley Beale, Bernard Foley, Luke Burgess, Nic White, Nick Phipps. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Ian Ransom)