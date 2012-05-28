* Beale has surgery
* Skipper Horwill has muscle tear
(Recasts after Beale surgery)
SYDNEY May 28 Australia back Kurtley Beale has
had surgery on his injured shoulder and will be out of action
for up to four weeks, his Super Rugby franchise said on Monday.
Beale was injured in the Melbourne Rebels' 66-24 loss to the
Wellington Hurricanes on Saturday and Wallabies coach Robbie
Deans had said earlier on Monday he expected he would not be
available for the June tests against Scotland and Wales.
The fullback-turned-flyhalf had been earlier included in the
39-man Wallabies squad for the tests.
"Kurtley Beale had surgery today (Monday) to clean out
floating cartilage from his left shoulder joint," the Rebels
said in a statement.
"Beale will be closely monitored over the coming days, but
the initial assessment is that he will be unavailable for the
next three to four weeks."
Deans, who had spoken to media in Sydney before the
Wallabies entered a training camp, said Australia captain James
Horwill had torn his hamstring.
The towering lock sustained the injury early in the second
half of the Queensland Reds' 13-12 win over the ACT Brumbies in
a Super Rugby match in Canberra on Saturday.
Despite the injury, the skipper had joined up with the
Australia squad and coaching staff in Sydney and underwent a
scan on Monday.
The coach said Horwill's injury was not as bad as he had
earlier feared.
"James, we are presuming, is out for the whole of June but
it is not as bad as it first looked. It looked pretty sinister
at the time," Deans said.
Horwill's absence will force the Wallabies to name a new
captain for the match against Scotland on June 5 in Newcastle
before the first of three tests against Six Nations champions
Wales on successive weekends from June 9.
Scrumhalf Will Genia and openside flanker David Pocock are
the leading candidates to skipper the Tri-Nations champions in
the absence of Horwill.
With a final round of Super Rugby games to be played before
the international break, Deans will name his team on Sunday for
the Scotland test on June 5.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai and Greg Stutchbury in
Wellington; Editing by Patrick Johnston)