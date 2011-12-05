SYDNEY Dec 5 Australia winger Digby Ioane has signed up for three more years with the Wallabies and Super Rugby champion Queensland Reds, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) confirmed on Monday.

Ioane had been considering a lucrative move to a Japanese club but took to Twitter after Australia's 24-18 victory over Wales in Cardiff at the weekend to break the news that he had decided to remain at home.

"4 got 2 tell u my friends! Gonna stay in australia for the next 3 years!!! God is good an we r #reds," he tweeted on twitter.com/#!/digbyioane.

The ARU confirmed the unusually lengthy deal, which runs to the end of the 2014 season, in a news release on Monday.

The 26-year-old, whose breakdance try celebrations were a popular feature of the Reds campaign this year, has played 21 tests for Australia since making his debut against Wales in 2007 and would have won more caps but for a rash of injuries.

Widely considered one of the most dangerous left wingers in rugby, Ioane combines powerful running with a great hunger for the ball and tackling so solid that he stands in for flyhalf Quade Cooper on defence for both Queensland and Australia.

Ioane was the first Wallaby of Samoan extraction and, as well as helping the Reds to the Super Rugby title, played a big role in Australia's first Tri-Nations title in a decade and third place finish at the Rugby World Cup this year.

