SYDNEY Dec 5 Australia winger Digby Ioane has
signed up for three more years with the Wallabies and Super
Rugby champion Queensland Reds, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU)
confirmed on Monday.
Ioane had been considering a lucrative move to a Japanese
club but took to Twitter after Australia's 24-18 victory over
Wales in Cardiff at the weekend to break the news that he had
decided to remain at home.
"4 got 2 tell u my friends! Gonna stay in australia for the
next 3 years!!! God is good an we r #reds," he tweeted on
twitter.com/#!/digbyioane.
The ARU confirmed the unusually lengthy deal, which runs to
the end of the 2014 season, in a news release on Monday.
The 26-year-old, whose breakdance try celebrations were a
popular feature of the Reds campaign this year, has played 21
tests for Australia since making his debut against Wales in 2007
and would have won more caps but for a rash of injuries.
Widely considered one of the most dangerous left wingers in
rugby, Ioane combines powerful running with a great hunger for
the ball and tackling so solid that he stands in for flyhalf
Quade Cooper on defence for both Queensland and Australia.
Ioane was the first Wallaby of Samoan extraction and, as
well as helping the Reds to the Super Rugby title, played a big
role in Australia's first Tri-Nations title in a decade and
third place finish at the Rugby World Cup this year.
