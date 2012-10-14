Rugby-Former Australia lock Vickerman dies at 37
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Former Australia lock Dan Vickerman died at home in Sydney on Saturday night, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday. He was 37.
Oct 14 Australia winger Digby Ioane is doubtful for Saturday's final Bledisloe Cup clash against New Zealand because of a lingering knee problem, Wallaby coach Robbie Deans said on Sunday.
The 27-year-old, nursing the injury following the Wallabies' 25-19 win over Argentina in Rosario earlier this month, will be assessed on Monday ahead of the clash in Brisbane.
"We're waiting to hear on Digby and then we'll go from there once it comes clear," coach Robbie Deans told the Australian Associated Press.
Number eight Wycliff Palu (shoulder), prop Sekope Kepu (knee) and winger Drew Mitchell (ankle) have recovered from injuries to join the 30-man Australia squad for the Bledisloe clash.
Home hopes of success were also bolstered by the return of utility back Adam Ashley-Cooper, who missed the Rosario tie due to concussion.
The World Cup winning All Blacks are on a 16-match winning run, two short of the record held by Lithuania, and beat the Wallabies home and away en route to claiming the inaugural Rugby Championship title last month.
New Zealand's last defeat came at the hands of Australia in Brisbane last year. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Patrick Johnston)
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Wallabies back Christian Lealiifano has been told his leukaemia is in remission after he received a bone marrow transplant last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 19 The British and Irish Lions look likely face a baptism of fire on their tour of New Zealand this year after the All Blacks coach confirmed his players would be available for two matches against Super Rugby sides.