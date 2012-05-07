MELBOURNE May 7 ACT Brumbies flyhalf Christian
Lealiifano will miss six months of rugby after breaking his
ankle in his team's victory over the New South Wales Waratahs on
Saturday.
The 25-year-old, who suffered the injury when his leg was
caught under a Waratahs defender late in the Super Rugby match
at Canberra Stadium, would undergo surgery in Canberra on
Monday, the Brumbies said in a team release on Monday.
While a big blow for the Brumbies, the loss of the in-form
Lealiifano further limits Australia's playmaking stocks ahead of
June tests against Scotland and Wales.
The Wallabies have already lost regular flyhalf Quade Cooper
to a long-term knee injury sustained during last year's World
Cup, while utility James O'Connor is not expected to be fit
after suffering a lacerated liver in an on-field clash for the
Melbourne Rebels last month.
The injuries leave Kurtley Beale, who played flyhalf in the
absence of O'Connor in the Rebels' loss to the Bulls over the
weekend, the likely candidate for a starting role at flyhalf for
the Wallabies.
Australia play Scotland in Newcastle on June 5, before a
three-match series against Wales in Brisbane (June 9), Melbourne
(16) and Sydney (23).
"That's it, he's gone for the season. Whatever the outcome
of the surgery he won't be back for the Brumbies this year which
is a big blow for both Christian and the team," Brumbies coach
Jake White said after the Waratahs game.
"It's not ideal, we spoke about in the change room and it's
not great but it's just another challenge that's been thrown up
to the group."
Lealiifano's loss opens the door for Robbie Coleman or Zack
Holmes to slot into the flyhalf position for the Brumbies, who
are top of the Australian conference and well placed to secure a
berth in the playoffs of the southern hemisphere provincial
tournament.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)