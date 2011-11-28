MELBOURNE Nov 28 British and Irish Lions
itinerary for the 2013 tour of Australia.
June 5 - Lions v Western Force - Perth
June 8 - Lions v Queensland Reds - Brisbane
June 12 - Lions v Combined New South Wales-Queensland
Country - Newcastle
June 15 - Lions v New South Wales Waratahs - Sydney
June 18 - Lions v ACT Brumbies - Canberra
June 22 - Lions v Australia - Brisbane
June 25 - Lions v Melbourne Rebels - Melbourne
June 29 - Lions v Australia - Melbourne
July 6 - Lions v Australia - Sydney
