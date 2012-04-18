April 19 Former Australia captain and 1991 rugby
World Cup winner Michael Lynagh is in a Brisbane hospital after
suffering apparent blood clots in his brain, local media
reported on Thursday.
The 48-year-old Lynagh was admitted on Monday after becoming
ill while visiting the Queensland capital, News Limited
newspapers reported.
Former Australian captain Andrew Slack told the Daily
Telegraph Lynagh had been experiencing vision problems in one
eye but doctors were not certain what was the cause.
"He is in intensive care and that's a measure to monitor him
and to be in the right place, but more for them to actually work
out precisely what is going on," Slack was quoted as saying by
the newspaper.
"There is obviously some artery block somewhere...whether it
is he has just come from the UK, it's a long-haul flight and it
is a DVT (deep vein thrombosis) thing. Or anything else. They're
not 100 per cent sure, so they're monitoring him."
The unflappable flyhalf played 72 tests for the Wallabies
and was instrumental in Australia winning the 1991 World Cup,
with a match-winning try in their quarter-final against Ireland
after they had conceded a late try and appeared destined to
crash out of the tournament.
Lynagh retired from international rugby in 1995 and moved to
London where he played club rugby for Saracens. He has remained
in Britain since he ended his playing career.