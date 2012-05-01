* Former Wallaby tweets thanks to hospital staff

* Stroke considered rare for someone of Lynagh's age

(updates after Lynagh leaves hospital)

May 1 Former Australia World Cup winner Michael Lynagh, who suffered a significant stroke two weeks ago, has been discharged from hospital.

The 48-year-old former flyhalf was admitted to hospital after suffering problems with his vision, coordination and balance but has recovered enough to be released.

"Almost exactly 2 weeks after my stroke, I have been released from hospital. A long way to go, but a big step in the right direction," Lynagh tweeted from his account @LynaghMichael on Tuesday.

"I would like to thank all the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at the Royal Brisbane Hospital. They were fantastic and are real heroes."

Lynagh's condition had been labelled as critical when he entered the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after the stroke, which doctors had said was rare for someone of his age.

Lynagh, who won the World Cup in 1991 and played in 72 tests for the Wallabies, retired from international rugby in 1995 and had been living in London since.

