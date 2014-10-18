Rugby-Barbarians granted All Blacks clash at Twickenham
LONDON, March 22 A showdown between England and New Zealand in November looks unlikely after the Barbarians confirmed on Wednesday that they would face the All Blacks at Twickenham on Nov. 4.
SYDNEY Oct 18 Under-fire Australia coach Ewen McKenzie resigned after the Wallabies were beaten 29-28 by world champions New Zealand, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Saturday.
McKenzie, who took over from Robbie Deans just over a year ago, had come under pressure for his role in the row over offensive text messages back Kurtley Beale allegedly sent to a team official in June. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
SYDNEY, March 22 Wallabies flyhalf Bernard Foley will return to Super Rugby action for the New South Wales Waratahs this weekend after missing the start of the season because of concussion.
LONDON, March 21 England coach Eddie Jones has a novel solution to the question of who should captain the British and Irish Lions on the tour of world champions New Zealand this year -- make it a four-man job.