SYDNEY Oct 18 Under-fire Australia coach Ewen McKenzie resigned after the Wallabies were beaten 29-28 by world champions New Zealand, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Saturday.

McKenzie, who took over from Robbie Deans just over a year ago, had come under pressure for his role in the row over offensive text messages back Kurtley Beale allegedly sent to a team official in June. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)