MELBOURNE, July 9 Ewen McKenzie has been appointed coach of the Australia rugby team, the Australian Rugby Union said on Tuesday.

McKenzie, the outgoing coach of Super Rugby's Queensland Reds, replaces Robbie Deans, who stepped down from the Wallabies role earlier on Tuesday.

New Zealander Deans, Australia's first foreign coach, departed after five-and-a-half years in charge and in the wake of their 2-1 series defeat by the British and Irish Lions.

