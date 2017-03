June 8 Australia captain Stephen Moore has been ruled out of rugby for the rest of the season after scans shown he had suffered a serious knee injury early in the Wallabies' series-opening test against France on Saturday.

He had scans after the match at Lang Park, which revealed torn anterior cruciate and medial ligaments and was told he would need a reconstruction.

"I'm going to need some surgery to repair my ACL/MCL," Moore said on his Twitter account on Sunday. "Will get it fixed up and look to go again."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ian Ransom)