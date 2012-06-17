June 17 Melbourne Rebels captain Stirling
Mortlock will end his playing career at the end of the Super
Rugby season next month, the former Wallabies skipper said on
Sunday.
The 35-year-old veteran of 80 tests, including 29 as
Australia captain, has been battling calf muscle injuries this
season.
"Being on the sidelines for nine of 10 weeks this season was
extremely frustrating and tough. My body is back in the shape I
want it to be but I think it is the right time," said Mortlock,
who excelled as an outside centre during his prime.
"There's no secret I still love what I do and still love
playing. It's more about my body," said Mortlock, who played
more than 140 Super Rugby games since his 1998 debut at the
Brumbies.
Mortlock's final game on home soil will be against Super
Rugby champions Queensland Reds on June 29 before he flies to
South Africa for the Rebels' last two matches.
Mortlock toured Argentina as a 20-year-old in 1998 but had
to wait two more years before making his test debut against the
same opponents in Brisbane.
His last test was against South Africa in Cape Town in 2009.
