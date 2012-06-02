June 2 Injury-hit Australia have called up loose
forward Ben Mowen for the June tests against Scotland and Wales
after number eight Ben McCalman suffered a shoulder problem.
Despite the injury, Western Force backrow forward McCalman
was likely to stay on with the squad to continue his
rehabilitation, the Wallabies said in a statement on Saturday.
Uncapped Brumbies skipper Mowen, 27, joins a squad depleted
by the losses of captain James Horwill (hamstring),
fullback-turned-flyhalf Kurtley Beale (shoulder) and utility
back James O'Connor (liver).
Tri-Nations champions Australia meet Scotland on Tuesday in
Newcastle before taking on Six Nations champions Wales in a
three-test series starting on June 9.
The Wallabies will name their team to face Scotland on
Sunday.
