MELBOURNE, July 10 Former Australia scrum coach Patricio Noriega will join French club Racing Metro as general forwards coach, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Tuesday.

The former Wallaby and Argentina international will link up with former France and Italy coach Pierre Berbizier, who is the Top 14 club's director of coaching, and head coach Gonzalo Quesada, a former Argentina team mate of Noriega's.

Noriega, who played 25 tests for Argentina and 24 for Australia, joined the ARU's high performance unit as scrum coach in 2009 and helped head coach Robbie Deans guide the Wallabies to their first Tri-Nations title in a decade last year and a semi-final appearance at the World Cup.

Noriega stepped aside with the appointment of forwards coach Andrew Blade, but stayed on as a consultant through the June internationals in which the Wallabies swept Wales in a 3-0 series win at home following a shock loss to Scotland.

"Pato inherited a scrum that was in transition with a lot of young front rowers coming through," Robbie Deans said in an ARU release.

"It is a testament to his work how these players handled their entry into Test rugby, to the extent that they've provided a platform for both a Tri Nations title and increasing consistency as a scrum unit." (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)