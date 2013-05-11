WELLINGTON May 11 James O'Connor, one of the favourites to play at flyhalf for Australia against the British and Irish Lions next month, was forced to leave the field with a chest injury in Super Rugby action on Saturday.

The versatile back was injured in the 20th minute of the match between his Melbourne Rebels and the Auckland Blues at Eden Park and received treatment on the field.

A few minutes later, the 22-year-old was forced to tackle burly Blues centre Rene Ranger head-on and immediately left the field for good, stretching his neck as he walked down the tunnel.

Kurtley Beale, another candidate for Australia's number 10 shirt for the three Lions tests in June and July, missed the match for a breach of discipline after Melbourne's game last weekend and could yet face sanctions from the Australian Rugby Union. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford)