May 21 Utility back James O'Connor will miss Australia's test matches against Scotland and Wales next month after being ruled out with a liver injury, the 21-year-old said on Monday.

O'Connor confirmed on Twitter "he had run out of time" to return to full fitness after receiving the results of a scan.

The Melbourne Rebels back injured his liver playing for his Super Rugby side against the New South Wales Waratahs on April 21 and has not played since.

With O'Connor unavailable, first-choice fullback Kurtley Beale may be moved to flyhalf although Quade Cooper - who has only played one game for the Queensland Reds since suffering a serious knee injury at last year's World Cup - could be named by Wallabies coach Robbie Deans.

Australia face Scotland on June 5 before the three test series against Wales begins four days later. (Writing by Tom Bartlett, editing by Mark Meadows)