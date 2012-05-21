May 21 Utility back James O'Connor will miss
Australia's test matches against Scotland and Wales next month
after being ruled out with a liver injury, the 21-year-old said
on Monday.
O'Connor confirmed on Twitter "he had run out of time" to
return to full fitness after receiving the results of a scan.
The Melbourne Rebels back injured his liver playing for his
Super Rugby side against the New South Wales Waratahs on April
21 and has not played since.
With O'Connor unavailable, first-choice fullback Kurtley
Beale may be moved to flyhalf although Quade Cooper - who has
only played one game for the Queensland Reds since suffering a
serious knee injury at last year's World Cup - could be named by
Wallabies coach Robbie Deans.
Australia face Scotland on June 5 before the three test
series against Wales begins four days later.
(Writing by Tom Bartlett, editing by Mark Meadows)