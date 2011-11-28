MELBOURNE Nov 28 While extreme, New Zealand's threat to boycott the 2015 World Cup was necessary to put top rugby nations' "angst" over lost revenues into the public domain, Australia's rugby boss John O'Neill told Reuters.

The Australian Rugby Union (ARU) is set to post an A$8 million ($7.80 million) loss for 2011 after the World Cup punched a A$16 million hole in the governing body's budget, CEO O'Neill revealed in Melbourne on Monday.

During this year's tournament, the New Zealand Rugby Union chief Steve Tew said the World Cup had led to a loss of more than NZ$13 million ($9.65 million) for the union and that the All Blacks could pull out of the 2015 tournament if the International Rugby Board stuck to its guns over the current commercial arrangements.

With more than three years before England hosts the next tournament, O'Neill denied Tew's threat was premature.

"I don't think so... what hadn't been in the public arena was how much angst and aggravation there had been behind the scenes," he told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

"It just hadn't arrived in the public arena.

"So, a fair bit of it was born out of frustration. And probably with all the rugby world media (in attendance) it probably wasn't a bad time to say it straight up, particularly coming from the New Zealand Rugby Union. The All Blacks went on and won the title.

"You couldn't foresee a World Cup happening without the All Blacks, indeed without the Wallabies or the Springboks."

The IRB employ strict rules on advertising during the World Cup, forcing the curtailment of regular test matches and thus preventing teams from showcasing their regular sponsors.

Following the New Zealand threat, the IRB issued a statement to say they were committed to negotiating with teams to address financial issues, but IRB chief executive Mike Miller later ratcheted up the public relations battle days later saying all teams were "replaceable".

REDUCE THE DEFICIT

The ARU, which has struggled to gain headway against more dominant football codes of indigenous Australian Rules and the National Rugby League in the country's crowded sports market, lost Tri-Nations tests and further matches against European sides for the Wallabies' annual season-ending tour due to the World Cup.

"One of the reasons why the Wallabies are over there playing two games now is to reduce the deficit," O'Neill said, referring to the team's two-match European tour against the invitational Barbarians and Wales.

O'Neill said a scheduled meeting between the bosses of the 10 top rugby nations and the IRB before Christmas had been pushed back to February, but said he remained confident of a positive confident.

"We've certainly had an indication that our concerns are being taken seriously," O'Neill said.

"Sitting here today we don't have an answer but we expect to get one."

"There's an acceptance certainly by the 10 major nations that the formula is too much of a burden.

"I think we'll get a sympathetic outcome and so I don't want to be suggesting any boycotts or anything like that. I've got faith that we'll get a resolution."

(Editing by Patrick Johnston; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on:

for more rugby stories ($1 = 1.0253 Australian dollars) ($1 = 1.3465 New Zealand dollars)