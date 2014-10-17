SYDNEY Oct 17 Australia is claiming the world's first "own try" after a refereeing blunder led to North Harbour Rays forward Mitch Lewis touching down for the Sydney Stars in a National Rugby Championship match.

The Rays were defending their line at a ruck during the match at Sydney's Leichhardt Oval on Thursday evening when Lewis tore the ball free and placed it back on his own try line.

Referee Ian Smith, who was unsighted, consulted the TV official and prop Lewis was left dumbfounded when a try was awarded to the Stars rather than a five-metre scrum.

The howler did not prove decisive as the Stars turned out 49-40 winners for their first victory in their final match of the inuagural season, the try officially awarded to their hooker James Willan. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Ian Ransom)