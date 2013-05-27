HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week two
The Cheetahs held on grimly to win the derby in Bloemfontein after seeing off a Bulls comeback from 31-14 down with half an hour to go.
SYDNEY May 27 Rampaging loose forward Wycliff Palu and hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau have recommitted to Australian rugby until after the 2015 World Cup in England, the Australian Rugby Union said on Monday.
The 30-year-old Palu has signed a two-year contract that will see him through until the global showpiece, while Polota-Nau, who has been ruled out of the series against the British and Irish Lions with a broken arm, has signed until 2016.
Both have also re-signed with their Super Rugby franchise the New South Wales Waratahs.
"I'm happy to get the contract negotiations out of the way, and my playing future sorted," Palu said in a statement.
"Playing for the Wallabies and the Waratahs has meant a lot to me. Neither were opportunities that I really wanted to give up, but I was also mindful of the fact through the negotiation process that I can't go on forever.
"But the Australian Rugby Union and the Waratahs were very understanding of that, and we all got the outcome we were looking for."
Palu has played 46 tests since his debut against England in 2006 and would have played more but for serious knee and shoulder injuries that ruled him out for two seasons, while a hamstring strain kept him out of the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand.
The 27-year-old Polota-Nau, who is hoping to be back on the field at the end of the Super Rugby season in July before the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship kicks off, said one of the reasons he had recommitted to the Wallabies was due to "unfinished business".
"I'd like to earn the right to win a few trophies," said the 44-cap hooker, adding that he wanted to help the Wallabies win back the Bledisloe Cup from their trans-Tasman rivals. The All Blacks have held the trophy since 2003.
"New Zealand has had that for far too long and I'd like to be around to help Australia get it back."
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Hurricanes (New Zealand) 71 Rebels (Australia) 6 Highlanders (New Zealand) 27 Crusaders (New Zealand) 30 Brumbies (Australia) 22 Sharks (South Africa) 27 Sunwolves (Japan) 23 Southern Kings (South Africa) 37 Lions (South Africa) 55 Waratahs (Australia) 36 Stormers (South Africa) 32 Jaguares (Argentina) 25 Cheetahs (S
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Bath Rugby 3 Wasps 24 Gloucester Rugby 27 Harlequins 30 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 17 13 1 3 537 371 10 64 2. Exeter Chiefs 17 10 3 4 490 335 13 59 3. Saracens 16 11 1 4 382 220 7 53 4. Bath Rugby 17 10 0 7 362 294 8 48 5. Leicester Tigers 17 10 0 7 411 343 7 47 6. Northa