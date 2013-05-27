SYDNEY May 27 Rampaging loose forward Wycliff Palu and hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau have recommitted to Australian rugby until after the 2015 World Cup in England, the Australian Rugby Union said on Monday.

The 30-year-old Palu has signed a two-year contract that will see him through until the global showpiece, while Polota-Nau, who has been ruled out of the series against the British and Irish Lions with a broken arm, has signed until 2016.

Both have also re-signed with their Super Rugby franchise the New South Wales Waratahs.

"I'm happy to get the contract negotiations out of the way, and my playing future sorted," Palu said in a statement.

"Playing for the Wallabies and the Waratahs has meant a lot to me. Neither were opportunities that I really wanted to give up, but I was also mindful of the fact through the negotiation process that I can't go on forever.

"But the Australian Rugby Union and the Waratahs were very understanding of that, and we all got the outcome we were looking for."

Palu has played 46 tests since his debut against England in 2006 and would have played more but for serious knee and shoulder injuries that ruled him out for two seasons, while a hamstring strain kept him out of the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand.

The 27-year-old Polota-Nau, who is hoping to be back on the field at the end of the Super Rugby season in July before the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship kicks off, said one of the reasons he had recommitted to the Wallabies was due to "unfinished business".

"I'd like to earn the right to win a few trophies," said the 44-cap hooker, adding that he wanted to help the Wallabies win back the Bledisloe Cup from their trans-Tasman rivals. The All Blacks have held the trophy since 2003.

"New Zealand has had that for far too long and I'd like to be around to help Australia get it back."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)