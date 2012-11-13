Rugby-Wales look North in bid to conquer Scotland
LONDON, Feb 22 Returning winger George North is the only change to the Wales starting line-up as they seek to get back to winning ways in the Six Nations against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
LONDON Nov 13 Wallabies flanker David Pocock has been ruled out of Saturday's test against England at Twickenham due to a calf strain, Australia said in a statement on Tuesday.
Pocock's continued absence is a big setback for the struggling visitors, who were routed 33-6 by France without him last weekend and had been hoping for a boost with his return from a knee injury suffered in August.
In a further blow, lock forward Kane Douglas will also be absent due to a knee problem confirmed by a scan on Monday.
Douglas, whose mother is in hospital in London after taking ill on the flight from Australia, played against France in place of the injured Sitaleki Timani.
Australia are second in the world rankings and eager to retain the position ahead of the seedings for the 2015 World Cup being decided.
Medical staff will re-assess Pocock and Douglas next week once the players have arrived in Italy for the third match of the tour in Florence. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON, Feb 22 Returning winger George North is the only change to the Wales starting line-up as they seek to get back to winning ways in the Six Nations against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Feb 22 England prop Joe Marler is reaping the benefits of his self-imposed exile from international rugby at the end of last season with the forward admitting the risky decision helped revive his love for the sport.
WELLINGTON, Feb 22 Nehe Milner-Skudder's return from a shoulder injury that brought his season to an end last year has been delayed further as the Hurricanes' outside back did not travel to Tokyo for their Super Rugby season opener against the Sunwolves.