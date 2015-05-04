MELBOURNE May 4 Wallabies hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau could take a long leave of absence from rugby or even the quit the game entirely if he suffers another heavy head knock.

Polota-Nau, who has been working with Australian neurologists on the effects of concussion, was forced from the ground with a head injury early in the New South Wales Waratahs' Super Rugby win over the ACT Brumbies in Canberra on Friday.

The 29-year-old was also forced to miss a couple of games in the southern hemisphere's provincial championship earlier in the season after suffering another blow to the head at training.

Four months out from the World Cup, Polota-Nau, who has amassed 50 caps for Australia despite battling a litany of injuries throughout his career, said he was taking a cautious approach to his playing future.

"At the end of the day it will come down to taking those right precautions, because if I do ... get another head knock, then I will probably have to consider either taking a long stint off, or even hanging up the boots," he told Australian Associated Press on Monday.

"There's more to life than just rugby, but at the same time I still feel like I've got unfinished business with rugby itself."

One of Australia's top scrummagers, Polota-Nau's loss would be a big blow for the Wallabies at the World Cup where they have been drawn in a tough group with hosts England and Wales.

Polota-Nau will go through concussion tests this week before being assessed whether he is fit to play against Western Force this weekend.

"With my previous one (head knock) the symptoms were delayed, whereas I'm not too sure if they are going to be delayed (this time)," Polota-Nau said of the effects of concussion.

"But at the same time I'm feeling great. I actually wish we could play the Friday game again.

"I think the great thing with not just the Waratahs, but the ARU (Australian Rugby Union) as well, are really caring about my welfare."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)