March 11 The Queensland Reds will be without Digby Ioane for Saturday's Super Rugby match against the Western Force after the Australia winger was dropped for a disciplinary problem off the pitch, the Queensland Rugby Union (QRU) said on Monday.

The player would continue to train with the squad and be available for selection against South Africa's Bulls next week, the QRU said in a statement.

"Discussions between the QRU and Digby were held on Monday morning and all parties have agreed that Digby failed to demonstrate the necessary behaviours expected of a senior player within the Reds squad," the statement said.

Reds' coach Ewen McKenzie said that the disciplinary action against Ioane, who has played 55 tests for the Wallabies, was a message for the whole team.

"As an organisation and as a team we're not happy about some of these things that are going on and the headlines ... that goes around with that," McKenzie said.

"We're taking a stand at this point in time that this type of behaviour is not what we're about. I've spent a lot of time speaking to Digby this morning about his role and responsibility in the team and he gets that.

"We had a long discussion around where he sits as a role model and out of that discussion we have to send a message.

"This isn't just a message to Digby but to all our players about what we think is acceptable and what isn't." (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)