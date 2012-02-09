SYDNEY Feb 9 Queensland Reds coach Ewen
McKenzie is convinced the Super Rugby champions will not miss
inspirational flyhalf Quade Cooper too much when they begin the
defence of their title later this month.
The mercurial Cooper and his halfback partner Will Genia
were ever-present last year and played major roles in driving
the Reds to a first title in the southern hemisphere's annual
provincial championship.
Cooper capped a miserable World Cup, however, by damaging
the cruciate ligament in his right knee during Australia's third
place playoff against Wales and is likely to miss the first two
months of the new season, which starts on Feb. 24.
"We used 37 players to get the job done done last year so it
wasn't like we were relying on one player," McKenzie told
reporters at the Australian launch of the Super Rugby season on
Thursday.
"No doubt we got great value out of Will and Quade ... but
every team knows you've got to turn to the next guy and the guy
after that, they're the guys that ultimately end up making a
difference for you over the season."
Ben Lucas, starting fullback last year, and Mike Harris, who
played at centre outside Cooper, are vying for the flyhalf spot,
which will free up places in the side for other players to come
through.
"We're quite excited about having a look at some of these
guys," McKenzie added. "We've hired them for a reason and now we
get a chance to get a look at them.
"They've got some great skills, different skills, we might
have to modify things slightly but we're actually picking up
strengths elsewhere.
"We get a little bit of the element of surprise. Everyone
tells us in the newspaper every week that they're going to shut
down Will and Quade. Well Quade's not there, so they've got to
work on who they shut down now.
"The X-factor doesn't always have to reside in one player.
We've some interesting players, we've got some good youngsters
coming through so we'll give them the big stage and see what
they've got."
Before the arrival of McKenzie in 2010, the Reds were
strugglers and the former Wallabies prop said last year's
victory over the Canterbury Crusaders was "a great achievement
for a young team without much experience".
That said, he thought there was plenty of room for
improvement this season.
"If you go back and have a look at the scorelines, we didn't
smash teams, we just did enough on each night to give ourselves
a chance to play in the final - and once you're in there, you
have to do the business," he said.
"The beauty for us is that every guy that ran out there for
us at the start of that game is still with us and we've got
other good players coming on. So we're quite pleased with where
we sit right.
"The question is how we front up, that's the interesting
part."
(Editing by Alastair Himmer)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more rugby stories