UPDATE 2-Rugby-Te'o handed England start as Jones makes four changes
* Care, May and Haskell also in to face Italy (Adds quotes)
SYDNEY, June 23 Australia beat Wales 20-19 (halftime 12-9) in the third and final test at the Sydney Football Stadium on Saturday:
Scorers:
Australia - Try: Rob Horne; Penalties: Berrick Barnes (5).
Wales - Try: Ryan Jones; Conversion: Leigh Halfpenny. Penalties: Halfpenny (4).
Australia win the series 3-0 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
* Care, May and Haskell also in to face Italy (Adds quotes)
EDINBURGH, Feb 24 Players coming off the bench and delivering powerful performances will be vital for Scotland if they are to beat Wales for the first time in a decade in the Six Nations on Saturday, said coach Vern Cotter.
Feb 24 Highlights from matches in week one of Super Rugby: