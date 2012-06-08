Rugby-France lose injured flanker Chouly for Ireland trip
PARIS, Feb 20 France will be without flanker Damien Chouly away to Ireland in the Six Nations after he sustained an ankle injury during training on Monday, the French federation said.
June 8 Wallabies playmakers Quade Cooper and Kurtley Beale face a disciplinary investigation by the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) after local media reported they had been involved in a scuffle outside a Brisbane bar early on Friday morning.
The two injured backs were involved in a brawl with security guards at the Victory Hotel in the early hours of the morning after being evicted from the venue, Sydney newspaper the Daily Telegraph said.
The ARU has launched a probe into the incident, a spokesman said, while declining to provide details.
"We've been made aware of an incident overnight and are still making our own enquiries," he said. "As a matter of process the issue will be referred to an ARU disciplinary review procedure. We have nothing further to add at this stage."
Staff and management contacted at the Victory Hotel declined to comment on the reports.
The incident comes as the Wallabies prepare for their series-opening test against Wales in Brisbane on Saturday.
Neither Cooper nor Beale were named in the match-day 22 as they both continue their recovery from injuries.
Both have previously been the subject of disciplinary probes.
Cooper was fined by the ARU and ordered to undergo counselling after being charged with burglary in 2009 over the theft of laptops from a Gold Coast residence. Police later dropped the charges.
Beale, Cooper and James O'Connor were last year cleared by the ARU of any wrongdoing after a probe into reports they had fought among themselves in France on the Wallabies 2010 tour of Europe.
(Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
Feb 20 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Guinness PRO12 matches FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24 FIXTURES (GMT) Edinburgh Rugby v Cardiff Blues (1905) Newport Gwent Dragons v Leinster (1930) Munster v Scarlets (1935) SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26 FIXTURES (GMT) Benetton Rugby Treviso v Connacht (1230) Zebre v Ulster (1230) Ospreys v Glasgow Warriors (1305)
Feb 20 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Aviva Premiership matches FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24 FIXTURES (GMT) Harlequins v Leicester Tigers (1945) SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25 FIXTURES (GMT) Saracens v Sale Sharks (1445) Exeter Chiefs v Newcastle Falcons (1500) Northampton v Worcester Warriors (1500) SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26 FIXTURES (GMT) Bristol Rugby v Bath Rugby (1300) Wasps v Gloucester Rugby (1300)