MELBOURNE, July 7 Wallabies flanker Liam Gill will make his second Commonwealth Games appearance as Australia bids to turn silver into gold in rugby sevens at Glasgow.

The 22-year-old, capped 15 times for Australia, was a member of the squad that were beaten in the gold medal decider by New Zealand at Delhi in 2010 and has been named in a 12-man squad for the July 23-Aug. 3 Games in Glasgow.

The Ed Jenkins-captained squad released on Monday also features another Super Rugby flanker in Melbourne Rebel Sean McMahon.

Australia have been drawn in Pool D with England, Uganda and Sri Lanka at the 16-country tournament which New Zealand have won on all four previous occasions. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)