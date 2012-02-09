SYDNEY Feb 10 Australia lock Nathan Sharpe, who
won his 100th cap for the Wallabies at last year's World Cup,
said on Friday he would be retiring at the end of his 15th Super
Rugby season in August.
The 33-year-old, a fierce competitor unmistakable for his
shaven head and staring eyes, said he had made the announcement
so he could focus on getting the Western Force into the playoffs
for the first time.
Sharpe made his international debut against France in 2002
and has played 101 times for his country, including in the 2003
World Cup final loss to England. He captained the Wallabies
twice.
"I've had a wonderful time playing rugby, have seen some
pretty special things over my time and cherished every single
moment of it. It's not the end right now, I still have some
goals I want to achieve this season," Sharpe said in a
statement.
"It is an emotional time for me, it's one of those decisions
you mull over and think 'are you going too early or too late'
and I wasn't really sure of that until recently.
"I've been incredibly lucky right through my career to have
been involved with some great people and great teams.
"I've got one more shot at winning a title and I don't
intend on fading away, I want to finish with my best Super Rugby
season yet, that's the way I want to exit the game."
Sharpe made his Super Rugby debut for Queensland in 1998
before moving to the Western Force as a marquee signing for the
new team in 2006.
He will play his 148th Super Rugby match when the
Perth-based Force face the ACT Brumbies on the opening day of
the new season on Feb. 24.
