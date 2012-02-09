SYDNEY Feb 10 Australia lock Nathan Sharpe, who won his 100th cap for the Wallabies at last year's World Cup, said on Friday he would be retiring at the end of his 15th Super Rugby season in August.

The 33-year-old, a fierce competitor unmistakable for his shaven head and staring eyes, said he had made the announcement so he could focus on getting the Western Force into the playoffs for the first time.

Sharpe made his international debut against France in 2002 and has played 101 times for his country, including in the 2003 World Cup final loss to England. He captained the Wallabies twice.

"I've had a wonderful time playing rugby, have seen some pretty special things over my time and cherished every single moment of it. It's not the end right now, I still have some goals I want to achieve this season," Sharpe said in a statement.

"It is an emotional time for me, it's one of those decisions you mull over and think 'are you going too early or too late' and I wasn't really sure of that until recently.

"I've been incredibly lucky right through my career to have been involved with some great people and great teams.

"I've got one more shot at winning a title and I don't intend on fading away, I want to finish with my best Super Rugby season yet, that's the way I want to exit the game."

Sharpe made his Super Rugby debut for Queensland in 1998 before moving to the Western Force as a marquee signing for the new team in 2006.

He will play his 148th Super Rugby match when the Perth-based Force face the ACT Brumbies on the opening day of the new season on Feb. 24.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)

