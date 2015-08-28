MELBOURNE Aug 28 Flanker David Pocock and utility back Kurtley Beale have re-signed their national contracts in a coup for the Australian Rugby Union which is battling to stem a flow of players heading overseas after the World Cup.

Former captain Pocock has been retained until the end of 2016 and will continue to play for the Canberra-based ACT Brumbies, while Beale will remain in Australia with the New South Wales Waratahs for another two years.

"Wearing the gold jersey is the ultimate," Beale said in a media release on Friday.

"There are some special things happening here at the Wallabies and I am really enjoying being part of this group as it continues to build its identity over the next few seasons."

Pocock re-commits to Australian rugby after an outstanding return to the Wallabies fold this season following two frustrating years battling a pair of knee reconstructions.

"There have been some very special people who have helped me throughout the last two years, especially at the Brumbies," the openside said.

"Without all of their support and faith in me, I wouldn't have this opportunity to continue my career and do what I love."

Pocock and Beale are both set to play in their second World Cups in England.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)