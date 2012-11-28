Rugby-Howley backs North to point Wales in right direction
CARDIFF, Feb 23 Wales are looking to the return of George North to their backline to spur Six Nations success when they take on Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Nov 28 The eight-week ban on Australia's Rob Simmons for a tip tackle on French flanker Yannick Nyanga was reduced to five weeks on Wednesday but the lock will still miss Saturday's test against Wales in Cardiff.
Simmons, on as a replacement at the Stade de France, was cited for a tip tackle on Nyanga in the second half of the match won 33-6 by France earlier this month.
The reduced punishment rules Simmons out of the Wallabies' last match on their tour of Europe against Wales after he missed the matches against Italy and England.
The Six Nations Committee said in a statement that the player will be free to play from Feb. 4.
"The appeal committee ... found that the player's offending had merited a mid range entry point, rather than the top end entry point that the Judicial Officer had originally found," they said.
"After applying aggravating and mitigating factors, the appeal committee imposed a reduced sanction of 5 weeks."
The Wallabies will travel to Cardiff looking to make it three straight test wins after victories over Italy and England following the defeat by France. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
DUBLIN, Feb 23 Fit again, Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton returns to the side for Saturday's visit of France as coach Joe Schmidt picked from a near full strength squad in a bid to stay in contention for the Six Nations title.
LONDON, Feb 23 Flanker John Barclay will captain Scotland for the first time in seven years in their Six Nations clash with Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday, taking over from injured scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw.