SYDNEY, June 21 The emergence of giant lock Will Skelton as a potent attacking weapon has boosted optimism that Australia could secure their first Bledisloe Cup against world champions New Zealand in more than a decade.

Australia secured their longest winning streak in 15 years with the series sweep of France on Saturday and Skelton, making his Wallabies debut, scored a try inside of 10 minutes, charging through France's midfield to score.

Weighing in at nearly 140 kilograms, his physical presence was a constant threat to France's defence, but Skelton demonstrated his skill set, laying on a deft assist to slot Israel Folau under the posts in the second half.

The performance also earned the admiration of Australia coach Ewen McKenzie.

"We saw him carry the ball and that try assist to Israel was pretty special," said McKenzie. "He has pretty unique approach to the game and that is something that we utilised today."

The 39-13 victory on Saturday gave Australia their seventh consecutive win, boosting their confidence that they can overcome the All Blacks in little over a month.

The Wallabies will now head back to their Super Rugby clubs to finish the season before bracing for another tilt at winning back the Bledisloe Cup - the annual trophy contested with New Zealand.

Eleven years in New Zealand hands, re-capturing the Bledisloe has become a Holy Grail-like mission for the Wallabies, with the task seemingly becoming more difficult with each passing year.

Australia lost all three tests to the world champion All Blacks last year, their opponents literally unbeatable as they completed a perfect season.

Australia will play New Zealand in the first round of fixtures of the Rugby Championship on Aug. 16 in Sydney.

Just shy of a year since Mckenzie's appointment as head coach of the Wallabies, hopes of a win over Australia's southern hemisphere rivals have been stoked by a resurgence in form.

Australia finished the 2013 Rugby Championship in third place, behind winners New Zealand and South Africa in McKenzie's first series as coach, but has since recorded away victories over Ireland and Wales. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)