MELBOURNE, Sept 8 New Zealand's hopes of ending their agonising 24-year wait for a second World Cup title rest on ageing shoulders that may have had one too many years in the trenches, according to former Australia captain Andrew Slack.

Slack, who played 39 tests and won 14 out of 19 as skipper, cannot help but see parallels in Richie McCaw's All Blacks with the much-fancied Wallabies side he led as a 31-year-old to a disappointing semi-final exit at the inaugural World Cup in 1987.

While boasting future World Cup winners like scrumhalf great Nick Farr-Jones and mercurial winger David Campese, the '87 Wallabies brought a core of players in the sunsets of their careers and were stunned by France 30-24 after cruising into the last four.

The favourites left the tournament in acrimony after a galling 22-21 loss to Wales in the third-place playoff amid reports of internal disharmony in the Alan Jones-coached team.

Slack feels that, like the Wallabies who peaked in 1986 with their groundbreaking Bledisloe Cup series win over the All Blacks on their turf, the current New Zealand side may also be just past their prime.

"We were probably a year past our best in terms of our personnel," Slack, a TV pundit and member of Australia's rugby Hall of Fame, told Reuters in a phone interview.

"We had guys at the wrong end of their career as opposed to the All Blacks who were on the way up.

"Dare I say it, potentially there's a bit of the '87 Wallabies in the All Blacks at the moment."

Apart from flanker McCaw, the All Blacks' World Cup squad is saddled with another seven players on the wrong side of 30, with 36-year-old lock Brad Thorn chief among them.

Bringing a record 1,133 caps in total, the squad's vast experience could prove rewarding in the high-pressure moments that inevitably decide tight World Cup contests.

But 65-year-old All Blacks coach Graham Henry could have a tricky task with man-management deep into the tournament, Slack suggested.

"By anyone's standards it's an ageing team. It doesn't mean it's a bad team, but they're going to need a bit of luck," he said.

"It might have been a better scenario had it been a 2010 World Cup and certainly for us it would have been better in '86.

ROLL THE DICE

Henry, whose team heads into the World Cup on the back of consecutive defeats to reigning champions South Africa and the Wallabies, has shown himself willing to ignore sentiment and roll the dice with raw youth.

The former schoolmaster has plumped for 23-year-old speedster Israel Dagg over 31-year-old Mils Muliaina in the All Blacks' tournament opener against Tonga on Friday denying the seasoned fullback his 99th cap.

"That's intelligent play from Henry, he's going to need to do that, he's going to need to make some hard calls," added Slack.

Slack said other sides would be likely to take little comfort in the All Blacks' ageing legs, however.

Second-ranked Australia, rated by many the team most likely to meet the hosts in the final, boast a backline brimming with young talent, but would be asked difficult questions about depth over the course of the seven-week tournament.

"You only need two or three injuries -- some would suggest that you only need Will Genia to go -- and you're in strife," said Slack, referring to the canny and highly skilled Wallabies scrumhalf.

"If those three injuries happen to be your high rollers, I don't think they have that standard to fill in.

"Such (younger) teams find it very difficult to maintain intensity week in week out unless you're a superstar team.

"The Wallabies have shown intensity for one game in a row ... While it's harsh to say they're a house of cards waiting to collapse, I think they've still got a bit to prove."

Australia, in any case would be only one of at least four sides that should fancy themselves to take down the All Blacks, Slack said, a side under huge pressure to shed their tag as "chokers" in front of home fans.

But the Antipodean teams would at least have only themselves to blame if they crashed out, with referees expected to allow more fluid games rather than reprise the heavy-handed policing that many blamed for the stodgy, unattractive product showcased at the 2007 tournament.

"The encouraging thing going is that there were a couple of northern hemisphere referees during the Tri-Nations," said Slack.

"I think they allowed a pretty good flowing game whereas last time (in the 2007 World Cup) they were blowing everything up.

"That's encouraging that there seems to be a brief to not be too pedantic."

