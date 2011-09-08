By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE, Sept 8
MELBOURNE, Sept 8 New Zealand's hopes of ending
their agonising 24-year wait for a second World Cup title rest
on ageing shoulders that may have had one too many years in the
trenches, according to former Australia captain Andrew Slack.
Slack, who played 39 tests and won 14 out of 19 as skipper,
cannot help but see parallels in Richie McCaw's All Blacks with
the much-fancied Wallabies side he led as a 31-year-old to a
disappointing semi-final exit at the inaugural World Cup in
1987.
While boasting future World Cup winners like scrumhalf great
Nick Farr-Jones and mercurial winger David Campese, the '87
Wallabies brought a core of players in the sunsets of their
careers and were stunned by France 30-24 after cruising into the
last four.
The favourites left the tournament in acrimony after a
galling 22-21 loss to Wales in the third-place playoff amid
reports of internal disharmony in the Alan Jones-coached team.
Slack feels that, like the Wallabies who peaked in 1986 with
their groundbreaking Bledisloe Cup series win over the All
Blacks on their turf, the current New Zealand side may also be
just past their prime.
"We were probably a year past our best in terms of our
personnel," Slack, a TV pundit and member of Australia's rugby
Hall of Fame, told Reuters in a phone interview.
"We had guys at the wrong end of their career as opposed to
the All Blacks who were on the way up.
"Dare I say it, potentially there's a bit of the '87
Wallabies in the All Blacks at the moment."
Apart from flanker McCaw, the All Blacks' World Cup squad is
saddled with another seven players on the wrong side of 30, with
36-year-old lock Brad Thorn chief among them.
Bringing a record 1,133 caps in total, the squad's vast
experience could prove rewarding in the high-pressure moments
that inevitably decide tight World Cup contests.
But 65-year-old All Blacks coach Graham Henry could have a
tricky task with man-management deep into the tournament, Slack
suggested.
"By anyone's standards it's an ageing team. It doesn't mean
it's a bad team, but they're going to need a bit of luck," he
said.
"It might have been a better scenario had it been a 2010
World Cup and certainly for us it would have been better in '86.
ROLL THE DICE
Henry, whose team heads into the World Cup on the back of
consecutive defeats to reigning champions South Africa and the
Wallabies, has shown himself willing to ignore sentiment and
roll the dice with raw youth.
The former schoolmaster has plumped for 23-year-old
speedster Israel Dagg over 31-year-old Mils Muliaina in the All
Blacks' tournament opener against Tonga on Friday denying the
seasoned fullback his 99th cap.
"That's intelligent play from Henry, he's going to need to
do that, he's going to need to make some hard calls," added
Slack.
Slack said other sides would be likely to take little
comfort in the All Blacks' ageing legs, however.
Second-ranked Australia, rated by many the team most likely
to meet the hosts in the final, boast a backline brimming with
young talent, but would be asked difficult questions about depth
over the course of the seven-week tournament.
"You only need two or three injuries -- some would suggest
that you only need Will Genia to go -- and you're in strife,"
said Slack, referring to the canny and highly skilled Wallabies
scrumhalf.
"If those three injuries happen to be your high rollers, I
don't think they have that standard to fill in.
"Such (younger) teams find it very difficult to maintain
intensity week in week out unless you're a superstar team.
"The Wallabies have shown intensity for one game in a row
... While it's harsh to say they're a house of cards waiting to
collapse, I think they've still got a bit to prove."
Australia, in any case would be only one of at least four
sides that should fancy themselves to take down the All Blacks,
Slack said, a side under huge pressure to shed their tag as
"chokers" in front of home fans.
But the Antipodean teams would at least have only themselves
to blame if they crashed out, with referees expected to allow
more fluid games rather than reprise the heavy-handed policing
that many blamed for the stodgy, unattractive product showcased
at the 2007 tournament.
"The encouraging thing going is that there were a couple of
northern hemisphere referees during the Tri-Nations," said
Slack.
"I think they allowed a pretty good flowing game whereas
last time (in the 2007 World Cup) they were blowing everything
up.
"That's encouraging that there seems to be a brief to not be
too pedantic."
