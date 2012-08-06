Aug 6 Australia coach Robbie Deans named the
following 30-man squad for the southern hemisphere's inaugural
Rugby Championship competition featuring games against South
Africa, New Zealand and Argentina.
Backs: Adam Ashley-Cooper, Berrick Barnes, Kurtley Beale,
Quade Cooper, Anthony Faingaa, Will Genia, Mike Harris, Rob
Horne, Digby Ioane, Drew Mitchell, Nick Phipps, Nic White
Forwards: Ben Alexander, Dave Dennis, Kane Douglas, Saia
Faingaa, Liam Gill, Scott Higginbotham, Michael Hooper, Sekope
Kepu, Stephen Moore, David Pocock (captain), Tatafu Polota-Nau
Benn Robinson, Radike Samo, Jake Schatz, Nathan Sharpe, Rob
Simmons, James Slipper, Sitaleki Timani
