SYDNEY Oct 11 Australia coach Ewen McKenzie on Friday named the following squad for their final six tests of the season, starting with a Bledisloe Cup match against New Zealand in Dunedin on Oct. 19.
Forwards: Ben Alexander, Sekope Kepu, Benn Robinson, Paddy Ryan, James Slipper, Saia Faingaa, Stephen Moore, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Kane Douglas, James Horwill (captain), Rob Simmons, Sitaleki Timani, Dave Dennis, Scott Fardy, Liam Gill, Michael Hooper, Ben McCalman, Ben Mowen.
Backs: Will Genia, Nick Phipps, Nic White, Quade Cooper, Matt Toomua, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Mike Harris, Tevita Kuridrani, Christian Lealiifano, Nick Cummins, Chris Feauai-Sautia, Joe Tomane, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley
