SYDNEY, June 3 Injury-hit Australia will give
debuts to five players and have a new captain in David Pocock
when they meet Scotland in Newcastle on Tuesday to kick off the
international window.
Coach Robbie Deans decided to hand the number 10 shirt to
Berrick Barnes instead of gambling on Quade Cooper, who is
returning from injury, but new cap Mike Harris will handle the
kicking duties from inside centre.
Joe Tomane, who like Harris was born in New Zealand, gets
his first taste of test rugby on the wing, while fullback Luke
Morahan's impressive form for the Queensland Reds has earned him
his first cap.
The other two new caps are in the pack with hard-running
Dave Dennis making his test debut at blindside flanker and prop
Dan Palmer a surprise choice to take his place alongside hooker
Stephen Moore and James Slipper in the front row.
Deans decided that Cooper, who required surgery on a knee
injury he sustained at the World Cup last October, was not yet
ready for test rugby and the Queensland Reds flyhalf will be
released from the squad.
"It was clear ... he needs more playing time, if we can get
it for him, before he is ready to play a test," he said in news
release.
"Quade has done very well in getting back from what was a
serious injury. Physically he is in great shape, but confidence
is important in any sport and you only build that up with game
time."
Also released from the squad was incumbent captain and lock
James Horwill, who sustained a freak hamstring injury in Super
Rugby action last weekend.
Openside flanker David Pocock, who captained Australia
against the Barbarians in a non test match last year, was, as
expected, preferred to scrumhalf Will Genia to lead the side.
"Dave has been an established leader within our frame work
for some time," said Deans. "He's already led the Wallabies in a
non test match and has handled the job well in difficult
circumstances with the Western Force this year."
Deans admitted that the fact the Scotland test comes just
three days after the 15th week of Super Rugby matches had
influenced his team selection.
"We looked at all the options around each position, in terms
of the relative workloads each of the players have already had
this year, the amount of preparation we were able to have with
them before the game, and their ability to back up off a tight
turnaround, before settling on the final combination," he said.
Australia, who have not lost to Scotland on home soil since
1982, also face Six Nations champions Wales in a three-match
series, starting in Brisbane next Saturday.
Team: 15-Luke Morahan, 14-Joe Tomane, 13-Anthony Fainga'a,
12-Mike Harris, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Berrick Barnes, 9-Will Genia,
8-Scott Higginbotham, 7-David Pocock, 6-Dave Dennis, 5-Nathan
Sharpe, 4-Sitaleki Timani, 3-Dan Palmer, 2-Stephen Moore,
1-James Slipper.
Replacements: 16-Saia Fainga'a, 17-Ben Alexander, 18-Rob
Simmons, 19-Michael Hooper, 20-Nick Phipps, 21-Pat McCabe,
22-Adam Ashley Cooper.
