SYDNEY, June 7 Australia coach Robbie Deans
named the following team to play Wales in the first of three
tests at Lang Park, Brisbane on Saturday:
15-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 14-Joe Tomane, 13-Rob Horne, 12-Pat
McCabe, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Berrick Barnes, 9-Will Genia;
8-Wycliff Palu, 7-David Pocock (captain), 6-Scott Higginbotham,
5-Nathan Sharpe, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Tatafu
Polota-Nau, 1-Benn Robinson.
Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Ben Alexander, 18-Dave
Dennis, 19-Michael Hooper, 20-Nic White, 21-Anthony Faingaa,
22-Mike Harris.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Frank Pingue)