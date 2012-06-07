(Adds detail)
By Nick Mulvenney
SYDNEY, June 7 Australia have made eight changes
to the team that was upset 9-6 by Scotland this week for
Saturday's first test against Wales in Brisbane.
Coach Robbie Deans, who faced with two tests in one week
always said he would be making major changes, has overhauled his
pack for the first of three matches in successive weeks against
the Six Nation champions.
Loosehead prop Benn Robinson, who missed the last
international season with injury, returns in a new front row
alongside his New South Wales team mates Tatafu Polota-Nau, who
starts at hooker, and Sekope Kepu.
Rob Simmons replaces the injured Sitaleki Timani in the
second row, while Scott Higginbotham moves to the troublesome
blindside flanker position to make way for Wycliff Palu to come
in at number eight.
Despite the last-gasp defeat in atrocious conditions in
Newcastle on Tuesday, Berrick Barnes retains the flyhalf berth
left vacant by injuries to James O'Connor, Kurtley Beale and
Quade Cooper.
The versatile Adam Ashley-Cooper returns to the starting
side at fullback, while rugby league convert Joe Tomane retains
his place on the wing after being one of six new caps blooded
against the Scots.
Pat McCabe also steps up from the bench to replace Mike
Harris at inside centre in a midfield partnership with Rob Horne
with hard-tackling Anthony Fainga'a relegated to the
replacements.
Openside flanker David Pocock has again been named captain
in place of lock James Horwill, who was ruled out for the series
with a hamstring injury.
Harris, who also made his debut on Tuesday, was named among
the replacements and Barnes will take up kicking duties for the
Tri-Nations champions.
The series opens at Lang Park on Saturday before tests on
the following weekends in Melbourne and Sydney.
Team: 15-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 14-Joe Tomane, 13-Rob Horne,
12-Pat McCabe, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Berrick Barnes, 9-Will Genia;
8-Wycliff Palu, 7-David Pocock (captain), 6-Scott Higginbotham,
5-Nathan Sharpe, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Tatafu
Polota-Nau, 1-Benn Robinson.
Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Ben Alexander, 18-Dave
Dennis, 19-Michael Hooper, 20-Nic White, 21-Anthony Fainga'a,
22-Mike Harris.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)