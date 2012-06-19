SYDNEY, June 19 Australia coach Robbie Deans on
Tuesday named the following team for this Saturday's third test
against Wales at the Sydney Football Stadium.
Team - 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Rob
Horne, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Berrick Barnes, 9-Will
Genia; 8-Wycliff Palu, 7-David Pocock (captain), 6-Scott
Higginbotham, 5-Nathan Sharpe, 4-Sitaleki Timani; 3-Sekope Kepu,
2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1-Benn Robinson.
Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Ben Alexander, 18-Rob
Simmons, 19-Dave Dennis, 20-Michael Hooper, 21-Nic White,
22-Anthony Fainga'a
