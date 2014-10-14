MELBOURNE Oct 14 Australia coach Ewen McKenzie named the following team on Tuesday to play New Zealand in the third and final Bledisloe Cup test in Brisbane on Saturday.
Australia: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Christian Lealiifano, 11-Joe Tomane, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-Scott Higginbotham, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Rob Simmons, 4-Sam Carter, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Saia Faingaa, 1-James Slipper
Replacements: 16-Josh Mann-Rea, 17-Benn Robinson, 18-Ben Alexander, 19-James Horwill, 20-Matt Hodgson, 21-Nic White, 22-Quade Cooper, 23-Rob Horne
